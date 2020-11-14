ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Parkland won 3-0 (25-18, 25-10, 25-12) over Del Val in a PIAA 4A girls' volleyball quarterfinal at Parkland High School on Saturday afternoon. With the victory, the Lady Trojans advance to the state semifinals next week.
Parkland volleyball sweeps Del Val in state quarterfinals
Tyler Trumbauer
-
- Updated
Tyler Trumbauer
Web Producer
