OREFIELD, Pa. - A battle of top 10 programs in the state going head-to-head on Friday night. Parkland getting the better of Pennridge at home, 3-1, the Trojans currently ranked seventh.
Set number one going the way of the Rams, overcoming a Trojans lead just over midway through the set. They would edge the hosts, 26-24 to strike first.
The next three sets all going the way of the Trojans, second set completely controlling it from the opening serve. They took a 10-2 lead and ran with it to the tune of a, 25-10 win.
Next two sets, the Trojans staving off more of a fight from the Rams, 25-17 and 25-16 to take the match.