YORK, Pa. - The District XI runner ups, Parkland hit the road on Wednesday night for their PIAA opening round matchup with Central York. The Trojans hanging on for the, 15-13 win.
Through one quarter of play, the Trojans held a one goal lead and they would build that up going into halftime. Jake Parker would find the back of the net to put the Trojans up, 9-4 in the second.
Second half, Trojans in control, Chase Kusko the goal scorer this time to put his side up, 15-9. Central York would make a push but it was too late.
La Salle awaits Parkland in the quarterfinal round on Saturday.