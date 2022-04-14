BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Two of the top teams in the EPC going head-to-head on the softball field Thursday afternoon. Parkland picking up a big early season road win over Freedom, 11-9.
The Patriots jumped out to an early 3-0 lead before the Trojans mounted their comeback.
In the third inning, the Trojans offense went off for eight runs in the inning to grab the lead and never look back. They would hang on down the stretch being outscored 3-6 the rest of the way.
Parkland improves to 5-3 following the win, Freedom takes a step back to 5-4.