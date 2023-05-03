OREFIELD, Pa. - Post season honors for boys basketball being handed out across the state on Wednesday. Nick Coval from Parkland was named to the All-State First-Team after a stellar junior season.
The Trojan standout averaged close to 23 points per game and 78 three's. Coval helped to guide his team to the District XI-6A title before making a PIAA appearance.
He was also named the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference MVP following the regular season.
Also earning honors from the EPC, Pocono Mountain West's Julian Pagan earning a spot on the 5A All-State Third-Team.