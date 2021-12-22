OREFIELD, Pa. - The Parkland boys basketball team is off to a solid start in the 2021-22 campaign, having lost just one game so far.
Andy Stevens has his squad playing quite the non-conference schedule this year, all part of his plan to prepare them for the EPC stretch run. The hopes, a conference and title more comes from it.
The Trojans most recent win, a 35 point road victory over Allen. A big time early conference win over a team that has title aspirations of their own.
Up next for the Trojans, a post holiday tournament in Reading next week.