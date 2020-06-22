Former Lehigh Valley IronPigs first baseman Andy Tracy is the first player featured in our Past 'Pigs Profile series where the 69 Sports team looks back at some of the most notable former players for the Philadelphia Phillies Triple-A affiliate.
Tracy was drafted in 1996 by the Montreal Expos and made his MLB debut with them a few years later. Tracy spent three season with the IronPigs, from 2008-10. He hit .272 during his time in the Lehigh Valley.
He is the team's career leader in homeruns and RBIs.