Former Lehigh Valley IronPigs catcher Erik Kratz is the latest player to be featured in our Past 'Pigs Profile series where the 69 Sports team looks back at some of the most notable former player for the Philadelphia Phillies Triple-A affiliate.
Kratz was drafted in 2002 by the Toronto Blue Jays and joined the IronPigs for four seasons. He was named to the all-star team in 2011. He is the club's leader in games played at catcher in franchise history.
Additionally, Kratz played in the major leagues with nine different teams.