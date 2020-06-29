Rich Thompson was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 MLB draft by the Toronto Blue Jays and during his lengthy professional baseball career he spent five seasons with the IronPigs. Thompson was with the team from 2008 until 2012, when he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays shortly after the season started.
The long-time IronPig holds several all-time club records, including games played.
His time playing in the Lehigh Valley was a bit of a homecoming as Thompson is a Reading native. After he was traded, he made it to the big leagues with the Rays, just his second time at the MLB level. He also was there with the Kansas City Royals in 2004.
He retired in 2013 after he suffered a broken foot.