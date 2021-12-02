Playing football in December is nothing new for Wyomissing football. Another year, and another state semifinal involving the powerhouse.
Out of Berks County, the Spartans prepare to face Neumann-Goretti out of Philadelphia Friday night in the 3A state final four.
That's a 7 p.m. kick at Pennridge.
Being able to draw on a pedigree like Wyomissing is a huge tool for kids coming up through the program. They see deep postseason runs like this multiple times, and they want to be the ones to do it again.
"Growing up, seeing those guys play in December. Like that's kind of what we've all dreamed for, playing football in December, so it's kind of surreal that it's here now," said Wyomissing senior Jack Miller.
"You want to play the most football you can, and just, last year, season went by in like, the blink of an eye. I don't remember how many games we played, just a lot less. But just to play as much football as we can, just to play a ton. It's really fun, and you just love to do it," said Wyomissing junior Charlie McIntyre.