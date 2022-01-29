HARTFORD, Conn. - Team USA Olympic goaltender Pat Nagle stood tall in net for Lehigh Valley who received goals from four different players in a shutout of Hartford at the XL Center.
Nagle stopped 26 shots in the 4-0 win to earn his first career AHL shutout. Hayden Hodgson, Wyatte Wylie and Alex Kile scored first period goals for the Phantoms and Garrett Wilson added his tenth of the season in the second.
Lehigh Valley will return home to the PPL Center on Sunday to face the Hershey Bears at 5:05 p.m.