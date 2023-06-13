PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have made an addition to the front office, Patrick Sharp returning to the organization where his career started. Sharp has been hired as a Special Advisor to the Hockey Operations department.
The former Phantom and Flyer will report directly to the clubs General Manager, Daniel Briere. Assisting in the hiring of Sharp is the new President of Hockey Operations, Keith Jones.
A three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks, Sharp went on to a career in broadcasting after his playing days. After time spent in the booth, Sharp went on to assist his alma mater Vermont's coaching staff in 2021-22.
At 41, Sharp returns to the organization that drafted him in the third round of the 2001 NHL Entry Draft.