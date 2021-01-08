The Patriot League laid out plans for the upcoming Spring sports season, included in those plans, a Spring football season. The League opted-out of football during the Fall of 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
The League will be splitting it's six teams into two divisions, North and South. The North will be made up of Colgate, Fordham and Holy Cross. The South will include Bucknell, Lafayette, and Lehigh.
It will be a four game season, playing each divisional opponent once and then two non-divisional games. The season is slated to begin on March 13th, with a championship game on April 17th between the two division winners.