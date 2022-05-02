BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Patriot League announced the All-League teams and major award recipients for men's and women's lacrosse on Monday in advance of the league tournament.
Lehigh's Mike Sisselberger was named the Men's Lacrosse Faceoff Specialist of the Year for the second consecutive season. The 2018 Southern Lehigh graduate was named the league Faceoff Specialist of the Week a record nine times in his career.
Ten other Lafayette and Lehigh student-athletes were also named to either the first or second All-League team as chosen by the Patriot League head coaches.
The Lehigh men are scheduled to host Navy on Tuesday in the quarterfinal round of the league postseason and the Lehigh women defeated Colgate on Sunday to advance to the semifinal round at top-seed Loyola Maryland.
2022 Men's Lacrosse All-Patriot League Teams (local athletes only)
First Team
Scott Cole, Lehigh, So., M
Teddy Leggett, Lehigh, Gr., D
Mike Sisselberger, Lehigh, Sr., FO
Second Team
Peter Lehman, Lafayette, So., A
Tommy Schelling, Lehigh, Sr., A
James Spence, Lehigh, Gr., GK
2022 Women's Lacrosse All-Patriot League Teams (local athletes only)
First Team
Gabby Schneider, Lehigh, Jr., A
Emma Eberhardt, Lehigh, Jr., M
Second Team
Katia Carnevale, Lehigh, Jr., A
Jenna Garden, Lehigh, Sr., D
Hayley Hunt, Lehigh, So., GK