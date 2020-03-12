CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Patriot League officials announced on Thursday the complete cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season, which ends the 2020 campaigns for all Lehigh and Lafayette spring sports teams. The move also prohibits teams from practicing as well.
This move is effective on March 16.
The announcement came after several member schools of the Patriot League announced that they cancelled their own spring sports seasons.
Shortly after league officials made the move they also announced the cancellation of the league's women's basketball tournament, which was already underway. Lehigh's women's basketball team was in the league semifinals and was set to play Boston University on Thursday night.