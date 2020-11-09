CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Patriot League officials announced on Monday the league's new, conference-only men's and women's basketball schedules as the league alters plans in an attempt to play safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league's schedule is set for begin on Jan. 2, 2021.
“We have accomplished the first step in the planning process for the 2021 Patriot League men’s and women’s basketball season,” Lafayette College President Alison Byerly, Chair of the Council of Presidents, said in a statement on Monday. “The Council of Presidents places the highest value and priority on League competition and we believe this model offers the best opportunities for us to conduct a safe and successful League season.”
The league created three mini-conferences with teams playing four games against each opponent. These mini-conference are based on location. Additionally, in an effort to cut down on travel and hotel stays, schools will face off on back-to-back days, mostly during the weekends.
Locally, Lafayette and Lehigh are part of the newly-created Central mini-conference with Bucknell.
The Patriot League basketball playoffs are scheduled to start on March 6, 2021.