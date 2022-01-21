EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette men's basketball program will have a new lead man next season. Current head coach, Fran O'Hanlon has announced that he will retire following the conclusion of this season.
O'Hanlon will leave the Leopards and Patriot League as the winningest coach in League history.
For nearly three decades O'Hanlon has lead the Leopards onto the court. In that time, he has captured three Patriot League titles, leading to three NCAA tournament appearances. He was also named the leagues Coach of the Year, four times.
The Leopards will celebrate their head coach throughout the rest of the regular season.