ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Freedom edged Parkland 14-13 in overtime an EPC girls' lacrosse battle on Friday night at Parkland High School. The game was a match-up of two of the top several teams in the league this spring.
Freedom led 10-8 at halftime and the game was back-and-forth for the entire second period of play. The score was tied at 11, the Freedom took a 12-11 lead and then a 13-12 advantage but with seconds left Parkland tied the game to force overtime.
Freedom's Paige Telatovich scored the game-winning goal in the extra period with a free position shot. She finished with five goals in the game.