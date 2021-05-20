BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Freedom softball team takes their 16-4 record into the EPC title game looking to grab the league crown.
The Patriots were down to their final out on Monday night when Natalie Stannard hit a two-run single to help ensure someone other than Parkland will be crown EPC champion for the first time since 2013.
This team couldn't hold any activities together until the first day of tryouts, but head coach Michelle Laubach couldn't be happier with how her team has performed this spring.
"I definitely feel like we started behind the eight ball a little bit this year, but we're where we expect to be at this point in the season during a regular season," she said. "You know, to be coming on that peak, and kind of climbing up that side of the mountain right now."
Freedom split their early season matchups with Northampton winning and losing by large margins, but they're very confident heading into Thursday's final, and look to make school history by winning their first-ever league championship.