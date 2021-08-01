READING, Pa. - The Somerset Patriots defeated the Reading Fightins 8-2 on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The loss dropped the R-Phils to 30-47 this season.
The Fightins took a 1-0 lead after two innings, but the Patriots rolled from there and they scored three times in the third and two runs in the fourth as well. The R-Phils scored another run in the sixth to cut it to 5-2, but that was the closest they would get.
An RBI single by Josh Stephen started the scoring for the Fightins in the second frame and Grenny Cumana drove in the team's other run with a ground out with the bases loaded in the sixth inning.
Reading committed three errors defensively.
Saturday's setback was the third straight loss for the Fightins and their fifth in the last six games.
The series finale between the two teams is scheduled for Sunday at 5:15 p.m.