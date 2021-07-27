READING, Pa. - The Somerset Patriots defeated the Reading Fightins 5-4 in 10 innings on Tuesday night. An RBI single by Michael Beltre in the 10th inning was the game-winning play.
The R-Phils loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the extra frame, but stranded the runners.
Reading led 3-1, but the visitors tied the game 3-3 in the fourth and then grabbed a 4-3 lead in the fifth. Reading tied the game in the bottom of the ninth to force extras before falling in the 10th.
The two teams are set to play again on Wednesday.