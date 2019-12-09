BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Freedom boys' basketball team suffered two tough losses in the EPC and district playoffs last year. Those now can be teaching moments for this year's team, which is ready to advance farther in the postseason.
The Patriots won 16 games a year ago, but didn't get the titles they wanted. Now they return plenty of experienced players from last year's team, including 11 seniors this season, who are ready to make a championship run this season.
So far the team captured one title already as Freedom won the Jeff Dailey Memorial Tournament this past weekend.