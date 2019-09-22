Sports

Patterson leads Buffalo run attack in 38-22 win over Temple

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jaret Patterson ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns to lead Buffalo to a 38-22 victory over Temple on Saturday.

Buffalo's first drive stalled at their 45-yard line when Christian Braswell picked off a Matt Myers' pass. Anthony Russo then led the Owls (2-1) on a 12-play drive, capped by his 2-yard touchdown toss to Isaiah Wright. The Bulls (2-2) scored the next 24 points.

A fumbled punt led to Patterson's 4-yard touchdown run. Ledarius Mack sacked Russo and forced a fumble, and the Bulls scored three plays later on Myer's 7-yard TD run. Patterson ran for 52 yards on nine carries, and Kevin Marks capped that drive with a 9-yard touchdown run to end the half with the Bulls up 24-7.

Patterson ran it in from the 3-yard line in the third quarter and Joey Banks returned an interception 46 yards for a score to push Buffalo's lead to 38-10 with 9:43 remaining.

Russo finished 18-of-40 passing for 190 yards with two touchdown passes and three interceptions for the Owls.

