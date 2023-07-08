Philadelphia 76ers reserve power forward Paul Reed has signed a three-year, $23 million offer sheet with the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Philadelphia has until midnight on Sunday to match the offer or allow Reed to leave.
If the 76ers match the offer, they would exceed the luxury tax threshold and incur luxury tax penalties. The 58th pick in the 2020 draft out of DePaul, Reed averaged 4.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in nearly 11 minutes of action per game.
Philadelphia reached the second round of the NBA playoffs last season before they were eliminated by the Boston Celtics.