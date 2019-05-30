Sports

PawSox blank IronPigs, 4-0

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 07:32 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 07:32 PM EDT

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - The Pawtucket Red Sox defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-0 at McCoy Stadium on Thursday morning. After the scoreless loss, the Pigs dropped to 27-23 this season.

PawSox pitcher Kyle Hart dominated the IronPigs as he pitched a complete game shutout in what was his Triple-A debut. He held Lehigh Valley to just five hits, four of which were singles.

Ranger Suarez started for the Pigs and suffered the loss. He is now 2-2 this season. Suarez gave up two runs in six innings of work.

The IronPigs remain on the road and visit the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders this weekend. The series begins on Friday at 6:35 p.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Several district, PIAA playoff games pushed to Friday

Several district, PIAA playoff games pushed to Friday

Blue Mountain repeats as district champ

Updated Blue Mountain repeats as district champ

Hamburg to battle East Pennsboro for district gold

Hamburg to battle East Pennsboro for district gold

PawSox blank IronPigs, 4-0

New PawSox blank IronPigs, 4-0

Quick-start Trojans propel themselves to district final

New Quick-start Trojans propel themselves to district final

Hudson goes 6 strong, Cardinals beat Phillies 5-3

Hudson goes 6 strong, Cardinals beat Phillies 5-3

Putin moves to leave weapons treaty
Pool via CNN

Putin moves to leave weapons treaty

Cubs' Almora consoled after foul ball hits child
AP via CNN

Cubs' Almora consoled after foul ball hits child

Naomi Osaka rallies again at French Open
Elsa/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka rallies again at French Open

2-time Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya appeals testosterone ruling
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

2-time Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya appeals testosterone ruling