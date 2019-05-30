PawSox blank IronPigs, 4-0

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - The Pawtucket Red Sox defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-0 at McCoy Stadium on Thursday morning. After the scoreless loss, the Pigs dropped to 27-23 this season.

PawSox pitcher Kyle Hart dominated the IronPigs as he pitched a complete game shutout in what was his Triple-A debut. He held Lehigh Valley to just five hits, four of which were singles.

Ranger Suarez started for the Pigs and suffered the loss. He is now 2-2 this season. Suarez gave up two runs in six innings of work.

The IronPigs remain on the road and visit the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders this weekend. The series begins on Friday at 6:35 p.m.