PawSox pull away from Pigs late

Pawtucket wins 4-1 over Lehigh Valley

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 10:16 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:16 PM EDT

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - The Pawtucket Red Sox scored three runs in the eighth inning to break a 1-1 tie and earn a 4-1 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Monday night at McCoy Stadium. The loss is the fifth in the last seven games for the Pigs, who are now 28-26 this season.

The PawSox scored first with a solo home run in the first inning and then the IronPigs knotted the game at one in the second inning with an RBI groundout by Rob Brantly. That scored remained until the eighth inning when Pawtucket broke through with three runs. All three runs came off of LV's Kyle Dohy, who suffered the loss.

Tyler Viza started the game for the IronPigs. He allowed just one run, three hits, and struck out seven batters in seven innings.

The quick, two-game set in Pawtucket ends on Tuesday with a late-morning contest. First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m.

