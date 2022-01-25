EASTON, Pa. - One of the biggest rivalries in the area, Easton versus Phillipsburg. Both schools squaring off on the mat Tuesday night, and it was the kids from New Jersey getting the win.
The Stateliners handled the Red Rovers in their dual, 51-9.
P'burg jumped out to a massive 21-0 lead, the Red Rovers wouldn't get on the board until the 285 bout. Matt Cruise would win by major decision to get Easton within 12 points, but they'd get no closer.
At 113, Miguel Lopez gets the fall for the Stateliners, one of their five falls in the win.