WHITEHALL, Pa. - A pair of District titles on the line at Whitehall High School on Friday night. One of those titles going to Pen Argyl, who knocked off the defending District XI-3A champions, Palmerton, 53-36.
The Green Knights avoid an, 0-3 season against the Blue Bombers, avenging their Colonial League tournament loss. It's the first District title in program history.
From the opening tip the Green Knights would take control in this one, allowing just two points in the first quarter.
Ellianna Wallbillich would lead the way for the Green Knights with 18 points.