The coronavirus pandemic forced PIAA officials to cancel the spring 2020 sports season. In an effort to crown a champion, Dave Lesko staged a virtual Colonial League virtual softball tournament.
School names were drawn at random for seeds. Wilson, Pen Argyl, Palisades, and Salisbury got the top four seeds and a first-round bye. Those byes proved to come in handy as it was the Warriors and Green Knights who advanced to the finals.
Pen Argyl defeated Wilson to win the 2020 Virtual Colonial League Softball Championship.