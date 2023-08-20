PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Head coach Brady Mutton has the Pen Argyl football program pointed in the right direction. The Green Knights haven't had a winning season since 2016, but there's some talent on this roster and some cohesiveness.
This group has the tools to finish above .500 and it all starts at the quarterback position. Brad Rissmiller was finally able to play a full season and he showed what he can do - almost 1900 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Entering his third full season, Mutton expects a high powered offensive attack with receivers Damian Tyminski and Alex Moser. If the defense can make some steps forward, the Green Knights could finish over. 500 for the first time in seven years.
"Brad's the big one," said Mutton. "If we don't have Brad nothing really goes offense or defense, quarterback and safety - he just makes sure everyone is on the same page. No mishaps when he's out there. We worry about losing him at any moment because stuff can go south."
The Green Knights open the season at home in their newly renovated stadium against Wilson on Saturday.