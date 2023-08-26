PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Up on the hill, the Pen Argyl football program with a Colonial League home opener against Wilson.
Early in the first quarter with the Green Knights already up 8-0, quarterback Brad Rissmiller hits Alex Moser in stride for a 90-yard score. On the next drive for the home team, Damian Tyminski takes the direct snap, cuts back and finds paydirt from 15 yards out.
The Warriors got on the board next with a 63-yard touchdown pass from Jeremy Cressman to Rodney Bronson to cut the deficit to 22-7 but Pen Argyl would go on to score four more touchdowns in the first half en route to a 49-20 victory.