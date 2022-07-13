LAKE ZURICH, Il. - Bob Parsons, a Pen Argyl standout decades ago and former punter for the Chicago Bears has passed away, he was 72.
Parsons was a three-sport athlete for the Green Knights back in the mid 60's - Football, basketball and track & field. During his time on the gridiron for the Green Knights, Parsons spent time at quarterback, tailback and punter/kicker.
From the Slate Belt to State College, Parsons spent three seasons at Penn State (1969-71), spending time as a punter with some spells at quarterback before transitioning to tight end. Parsons was part of an era of Nittany Lion football that won the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl.
Following his collegiate career, the Chicago Bears drafted Parsons fifth overall in 1972. Drafted as a tight end, and tallying up four total touchdowns in his pro career, Parsons soon transitioned back to punting for the remainder of his career. He set the single-season league punts record with 114 during the 1981 season.
The Pen Argyl standout athlete spent 12 seasons in the NFL, all with the Bears.
Off the football field, Parsons was a 1,000 point scorer for the Green Knights boys basketball program, as well as an accomplished pole vaulter.
Following his playing career, Parsons remained in Illinois working in real estate and residing in the Lake Zurich area.