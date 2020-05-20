PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Pen Argyl High School joined the fold in hosting virtual signing ceremonies for their senior student athletes who will be continuing their careers.
The. Green Knights virtual ceremony honored three student athletes who will be going on to play collegiately. They hosted their ceremony on a YouTube live stream.
The athletes who signed their letters on intent can be seen below.
Pen Argyl Student Athletes
Emma Lohman - Weidner University, soccer
Lauryn Male - Bloomsburg University, Track & Field
Rachel Sutton - Moravian College, Basketball