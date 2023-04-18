NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Two of the top teams in the Colonial League going head-to-head on the softball field Tuesday afternoon. Going on the road, Pen Argyl earns a solid win, 8-6 over first place Northwestern Lehigh.
Both teams trading blows in this one, the Green Knights breaking a 3-3 tie in the fourth inning with a five run rally. Jillian Bradley and Miyah Rivera both driving in two runs during the rally.
Bottom half of the inning, the Tigers with a response, Isabelle Akelatis and Marissa Christman each with RBI hits to cut the deficit in to three. The Tigers would add one more in the seventh, but ultimately come up short in their comeback attempt.
Pen Argyl improves to, 9-2 on the season while Northwestern sits at, 11-2.