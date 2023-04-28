PEN ARGYL, Pa. - The Pen Argyl softball team is going to be one of the toughest outs in the upcoming Colonial League and District XI tournaments. The Green Knights looking to hold one of the higher seeds as well in both at, 12-3 overall.
The Green Knights have won five of their last seven games, with five games left to go in the regular season. All the looks of a squad that is firing on all cylinders at the right time.
This is a team that has faced some adversity this season, relying on their presence at the plate. There never seems to be a deficit too big for this team to overcome.
Pen Argyl, Palisades and Northwestern Lehigh all look to be at the top of the seedings.