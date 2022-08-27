PEN ARGYL, Pa. - 100th edition of the rivalry between Pen Argyl and Wilson hit the field on Saturday. The Green Knights taking this one, 22-12, the first win since 2020.
Running the back for the Knights, Gian Greggo found the endzone twice in the win, playing a key part in the team's first win since Halloween 2020.
Flip side of the field, the Warriors, Anderson Louis Juene had a 91 yard pick six and a 77 yard kick return to help keep Wilson in this game.
Next up for each team, the Green Knights head to Mahanoy Area and the Warriors travel to Palisades.