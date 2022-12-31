ALLENTOWN - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton led wire-to-wire in a 4-1 victory over the Phantoms on Saturday at PPL Center.
Cooper Marody scored the lone goal of the contest for Lehigh Valley midway throught the first period to draw the hosts even at 1-1. Valtteri Puustinen gave the Penguins the lead with just over five minutes remaining in the first and the visitors added single goals in the second and third period to win the final game of 2022.
The Phantoms will head to Rochester on Friday looking to end a two-game losing streak.