Penn State climbed back into the Top 10 following another impressive win on Saturday, according to the latest Associated Press College Football poll.
The Nittany Lions defeated Minnesota 35-18 and leap-frogged Clemson, LSU and Oregon - who all lost over the weekend. It is the highest position for Penn State this season, after appearing at No. 10 in back-to-back weeks in mid-October.
Penn State will learn their destination and opponent for a bowl game when matchups are unveiled on December 4. It is largely expected that head coach James Franklin's team is destined for a New Year's Six bowl game.
1. Georgia 12-0
2. Michigan 12-0
3. TCU 12-0
4. USC 11-1
5. Ohio State 11-1
6. Alabama 10-2
7. Tennessee 10-2
8. Penn State 10-2
9. Washington 10-2
10. Clemson 10-2
11. LSU 9-3
12. Utah 9-3
13. Kansas State 9-3
14. Florida State 9-3
15. Oregon 9-3
16. Oregon State 9-3
17. UCLA 9-3
18. Tulane 10-2
19. Notre Dame 8-4
20. South Carolina 8-4
21. Texas 8-4
22. UCF 9-3
23. UTSA 10-2
24. North Carolina 9-3
25. Mississippi State 8-4