Penn St Purdue Football

Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (1) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

 Michael Conroy - staff, AP

Penn State climbed back into the Top 10 following another impressive win on Saturday, according to the latest Associated Press College Football poll.

The Nittany Lions defeated Minnesota 35-18 and leap-frogged Clemson, LSU and Oregon - who all lost over the weekend. It is the highest position for Penn State this season, after appearing at No. 10 in back-to-back weeks in mid-October.

Penn State will learn their destination and opponent for a bowl game when matchups are unveiled on December 4. It is largely expected that head coach James Franklin's team is destined for a New Year's Six bowl game.

1. Georgia 12-0

2. Michigan 12-0

3. TCU 12-0

4. USC 11-1

5. Ohio State 11-1

6. Alabama 10-2

7. Tennessee 10-2

8. Penn State 10-2

9. Washington 10-2

10. Clemson 10-2

11. LSU 9-3

12. Utah 9-3

13. Kansas State 9-3

14. Florida State 9-3

15. Oregon 9-3

16. Oregon State 9-3

17. UCLA 9-3

18. Tulane 10-2

19. Notre Dame 8-4

20. South Carolina 8-4

21. Texas 8-4

22. UCF 9-3

23. UTSA 10-2

24. North Carolina 9-3

25. Mississippi State 8-4