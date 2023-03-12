Today

Sunshine giving way to increasing clouds.

Tonight

Continuing to cloud up with a mix of light rain and wet snow developing overnight. A coating possible in some spots with perhaps a couple inches across the highest elevations in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with any snow becoming periods of light rain for most south of Blue Mountain. Snow or a mix of rain and snow in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. Some accumulation in the Poconos and higher elevations of Northwestern New Jersey.