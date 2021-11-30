STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - James Franklin will be on the search for a new defensive coordinator. Brent Pry heading to Virginia Tech to be the Hokies newest head coach.
Pry, familiar with Blacksburg and Hokie football, having spent time as a grad assistant in the mid-90s under legendary coach, Frank Beamer.
During his time in Happy Valley, the Penn State defense was a top-25 unit in four of Pry's six seasons with the Nittany Lions. Franklin released in a statement on Tuesday that he is excited for Pry, getting to take this next step in his coaching journey.
(Video courtesy: WBRE)