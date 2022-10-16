Penn St Michigan Football

Penn State head coach James Franklin watches against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

 Paul Sancya - staff, AP

Penn State fell six spots to No. 16 in the latest Associated Press football rankings following a 41-17 loss to Michigan on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Wolverines moved up one spot in the rankings, leapfrogging Clemson to move from fifth to fourth.

The Nittany Lions (5-1) host Minnesota (5-2) on Saturday evening.

1. Georgia 7-0

2. Ohio State 6-0

3. Tennessee 6-0

4. Michigan 7-0

5. Clemson 7-0

6. Alabama 6-1

7. Ole Miss 7-0

8. TCU 6-0

9. UCLA 6-0

10. Oregon 5-1

11. Oklahoma State 5-1

12. USC 6-1

13. Wake Forest 5-1

14. Syracuse 6-0

15. Utah 5-2

16. Penn State 5-1

17. Kansas State 5-1

18. Illinois 6-1

19. Kentucky 5-2

20. Texas 5-2

21. Cincinnati 5-1

22. North Carolina 6-1

23. NC State 5-2

24. Mississippi State 5-2

25. Tulane 6-1