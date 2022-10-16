Penn State fell six spots to No. 16 in the latest Associated Press football rankings following a 41-17 loss to Michigan on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.
The Wolverines moved up one spot in the rankings, leapfrogging Clemson to move from fifth to fourth.
The Nittany Lions (5-1) host Minnesota (5-2) on Saturday evening.
1. Georgia 7-0
2. Ohio State 6-0
3. Tennessee 6-0
4. Michigan 7-0
5. Clemson 7-0
6. Alabama 6-1
7. Ole Miss 7-0
8. TCU 6-0
9. UCLA 6-0
10. Oregon 5-1
11. Oklahoma State 5-1
12. USC 6-1
13. Wake Forest 5-1
14. Syracuse 6-0
15. Utah 5-2
16. Penn State 5-1
17. Kansas State 5-1
18. Illinois 6-1
19. Kentucky 5-2
20. Texas 5-2
21. Cincinnati 5-1
22. North Carolina 6-1
23. NC State 5-2
24. Mississippi State 5-2
25. Tulane 6-1