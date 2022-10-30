Penn State was able to hang around against No. 2 Ohio State for much of the game on Saturday at Beaver Stadium, but ultimately a late push resulted in a 13-point win for the Buckeyes.
The Nittany Lions were not punished too severely by the voters in the latest Associated Press football rankings. Penn State fell three position to No. 16 heading into this week's game at Indiana.
1. Georgia 8-0
2. Ohio State 8-0
3. Tennessee 8-0
4. Michigan 8-0
5. Clemson 8-0
6. Alabama 7-1
7. TCU 8-0
8. Oregon 7-1
9. USC 7-1
10. UCLA 7-1
11. Ole Miss 8-1
12. Utah 6-2
13. Kansas State 6-2
14. Illinois 7-1
15. LSU 6-2
16. Penn State 6-2
17. North Carolina 7-1
18. Oklahoma State 6-2
19. Tulane 7-1
20. Wake Forest 6-2
21. North Carolina State 6-2
22. Syracuse 6-2
23. Liberty 7-1
24. Oregon State 6-2
25. UCF 6-2