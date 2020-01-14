STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Penn State finished in the top ten of all the final college football polls for the 2019-20 season. The Nittany Lions were ranked ninth in the final AP and Amway Coaches polls and they were placed 10th in the final College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released last month.
This is the third time in the last four seasons in which Penn State finished a campaign in the top ten of both the AP and Amway Coaches polls. This is the 25th time in program history that a PSU team finished in the AP Top 10 at season's end.
The Nittany Lions earned 11 wins this past season.