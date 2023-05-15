The Penn State football team will have seven home games and has announced themes for the 2023 contests as well as start times and broadcast plans for two night games.
Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia (7:30 p.m. on NBC): Helmet Stripe, 107k Family Reunion
The majority of fans will wear white, while select sections on the East and West side of Beaver Stadium will wear blue to resemble one of the Nittany Lions classic helmets.
Sept. 9 vs. Delaware: THON; Spirit Day; Youth Sport Day
THON has raised more than 200 million dollars in its history to benefit Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children's Hospital in the fight against childhood cancer.
Sept. 23 vs. Iowa (8 p.m. on CBS): Penn State White Out
Oct. 14 vs. UMass: Homecoming, Generations of Greatness
Oct. 28 vs. Indiana: Military Appreciation Day; Seats for Servicemembers
Nov. 11 vs. Michigan: Penn State Stripe Out
Fans in each section will be coordinated in either all blue or white clothing to create a stripe effect in Beaver Stadium.
Nov. 18 vs. Rutgers: Senior Day; All-U Day