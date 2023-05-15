Penn State white out

Penn State runs onto the field before their white out game against Ohio State in an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)

 AP Photo/Chris Knight

The Penn State football team will have seven home games and has announced themes for the 2023 contests as well as start times and broadcast plans for two night games.

Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia (7:30 p.m. on NBC): Helmet Stripe, 107k Family Reunion

The majority of fans will wear white, while select sections on the East and West side of Beaver Stadium will wear blue to resemble one of the Nittany Lions classic helmets.

Sept. 9 vs. Delaware: THON; Spirit Day; Youth Sport Day

THON has raised more than 200 million dollars in its history to benefit Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children's Hospital in the fight against childhood cancer.

Sept. 23 vs. Iowa (8 p.m. on CBS): Penn State White Out

Oct. 14 vs. UMass: Homecoming, Generations of Greatness

Oct. 28 vs. Indiana: Military Appreciation Day; Seats for Servicemembers

Nov. 11 vs. Michigan: Penn State Stripe Out

Fans in each section will be coordinated in either all blue or white clothing to create a stripe effect in Beaver Stadium.

Nov. 18 vs. Rutgers: Senior Day; All-U Day