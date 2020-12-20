STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - A few hours after Penn State's win over Illinois on Saturday evening, the Nittany Lions announced that they will decline a bowl invitation and have ended their 2020 football campaign. PSU joins a growing list of programs across the country who have made the same decision.
According to a statement from the university, the decision to not play in a bowl game this season was "led by the football student-athletes," and was supports by head coach James Franklin as well as the school's vice president of athletics, Sandy Barbour.
“I couldn’t be more proud and encouraged by how our team conducted itself during this unprecedented season," Franklin said in a statement. "One of our four core values is a willingness to sacrifice, and our student-athletes, coaches and staff have all made incredible sacrifices both on and off the field in order for us to compete this year. This has been a challenging nine months, but we are proud of how our student-athletes have navigated these difficult times. As you know, we rely on our captains and Leadership Council to provide a voice for our team, and our student-athletes made the difficult choice not to participate in a bowl this year in order to spend time with loved ones.
"We are fully supportive of their decision, knowing it has been many months since our students-athletes have been able to spend time with their families and the challenges they endured, both physically and mentally. This will be an opportunity for our guys to go home, see family and recharge for the spring semester.”
Penn State was just one of two teams in the Big Ten to avoid COVID-19 issues and play all nine scheduled games during the shortened 2020 season. The Nittany Lions went 4-5 this fall and finished on a four-game win streak.