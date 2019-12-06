STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Penn State agreed to a new six-year contract extension with its head football coach James Franklin, the school announced on Friday afternoon. The new deal keeps Frankling leading the Nittany Lions through the 2025 season.
“It’s not often a coach gets an opportunity to move back to their home state and coach the team they grew up watching,” Franklin said in a statement. “It’s even more rare that it’s a school as rich in history and tradition as Penn State. It’s been an honor and privilege to be the head coach of the Penn State Football program for the last six years."
The terms of the deal were approved by the university's Board of Trustees Compensation Committee, but were not released. According to a press release from Penn State, the details of the deal will be released when the agreement is fully executed, "in the near future."
The Nittany Lions are 10-2 this year, which is their third 10-win regular season in the last four years.
“We are thrilled to have James as the head of our football program," Penn State VP of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said in a statement. "We wanted to make a strong pledge to James and this program with this new contract. James came to Penn State with a very clear vision and we have seen that grow and prosper. What he has done to bring success to our program, both on and off the field, has been nothing short of spectacular.
PSU has been ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings this season and will await to find out their bowl game details.