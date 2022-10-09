Penn St Purdue Football

Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (1) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

 Michael Conroy - staff, AP

Heading in to their biggest test of the season, Penn State remained entrenched at No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after enjoying a bye week following a 5-0 start to the season.

The Nittany Lions will head to Ann Arbor, Mich. to take on fourth-ranked Michigan in "The Big House". The Wolverines are 6-0 after winning 31-10 at Indiana on Saturday.

1. Georgia 6-0

2. Ohio State 6-0

3. Alabama 6-0

4. Clemson 6-0

5. Michigan 6-0

6. Tennessee 5-0

7. USC 6-0

8. Oklahoma State 5-0

9. Ole Miss 6-0

10. Penn State 5-0

11. UCLA 6-0

12. Oregon 5-1

13. TCU 5-0

14. Wake Forest 5-1

15. NC State 5-1

16. Mississippi State 5-1

17. Kansas State 5-1

18. Syracuse 5-0

19. Kansas 5-1

20. Utah 4-2

21. Cincinnati 4-1

22. Texas 4-2

22. Kentucky 4-2

24. Illinois 5-1

25. James Madison 5-0