Heading in to their biggest test of the season, Penn State remained entrenched at No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after enjoying a bye week following a 5-0 start to the season.
The Nittany Lions will head to Ann Arbor, Mich. to take on fourth-ranked Michigan in "The Big House". The Wolverines are 6-0 after winning 31-10 at Indiana on Saturday.
1. Georgia 6-0
2. Ohio State 6-0
3. Alabama 6-0
4. Clemson 6-0
5. Michigan 6-0
6. Tennessee 5-0
7. USC 6-0
8. Oklahoma State 5-0
9. Ole Miss 6-0
10. Penn State 5-0
11. UCLA 6-0
12. Oregon 5-1
13. TCU 5-0
14. Wake Forest 5-1
15. NC State 5-1
16. Mississippi State 5-1
17. Kansas State 5-1
18. Syracuse 5-0
19. Kansas 5-1
20. Utah 4-2
21. Cincinnati 4-1
22. Texas 4-2
22. Kentucky 4-2
24. Illinois 5-1
25. James Madison 5-0