Nicholas Singleton rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns and the Penn State defense pitched a shutout in a 30-0 Big Ten victory over Maryland.
The Nittany Lions improved to 8-2 on the season and moved up three spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll. With regular season games at Rutgers and against Michigan State remaining, a 10-win regular season and a New Year's Six bowl game are within reach.
The only two losses for Penn State this season are against AP #2 Ohio State and #3 Michigan.
1. Georgia 10-0
2. Ohio State (1) 10-0
3. Michigan 10-0
4. TCU 10-0
5. Tennessee 9-1
6. LSU 8-2
7. USC 9-1
8. Alabama 8-2
9. Clemson 9-1
10. Utah 8-2
11. Penn State 8-2
12. Oregon 8-2
13. North Carolina 9-1
14. Ole Miss 8-2
15. Washington 8-2
16. UCLA 8-2
17. UCF 8-2
18. Notre Dame 7-3
19. Kansas State 7-3
20. Florida State 7-3
21. Tulane 8-2
22. Cincinnati 8-2
23. Coastal Carolina 9-1
24. Oklahoma State 7-3
25. Oregon State 7-3