Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley celebrates a touchdown against Minnesota during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College, Pa. Penn State won 45-17. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

 Barry Reeger

Nicholas Singleton rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns and the Penn State defense pitched a shutout in a 30-0 Big Ten victory over Maryland.

The Nittany Lions improved to 8-2 on the season and moved up three spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll. With regular season games at Rutgers and against Michigan State remaining, a 10-win regular season and a New Year's Six bowl game are within reach.

The only two losses for Penn State this season are against AP #2 Ohio State and #3 Michigan.

1. Georgia 10-0

2. Ohio State (1) 10-0

3. Michigan 10-0

4. TCU 10-0

5. Tennessee 9-1

6. LSU 8-2

7. USC 9-1

8. Alabama 8-2

9. Clemson 9-1

10. Utah 8-2

11. Penn State 8-2

12. Oregon 8-2

13. North Carolina 9-1

14. Ole Miss 8-2

15. Washington 8-2

16. UCLA 8-2

17. UCF 8-2

18. Notre Dame 7-3

19. Kansas State 7-3

20. Florida State 7-3

21. Tulane 8-2

22. Cincinnati 8-2

23. Coastal Carolina 9-1

24. Oklahoma State 7-3

25. Oregon State 7-3