SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Former Governor Mifflin wrestler and football star Jan Johnson is getting himself for the NFL Draft. Johnson went on to play his collegiate career at Penn State.
During his four-year stay in Happy Valley, Johnson went from walk-on to captain for the Nittany Lions. The Linebacker has had to adjust like many other athletes with the cancellation of pro-days across the country.
Johnson's unconventional approach to becoming a starter and captain prepared him for whatever lies ahead in the draft, and hopefully a professional career.