STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) - Ryan Day spends the 48 hours before a game drawing up contingency plans.
Ohio State’s coach wants his team to be ready for anything.
“We say sometimes you’re chasing ghosts, but I’ve been in games before where we didn’t chase those ghosts and we didn’t have answers and that’s not a good feeling,” Day said.
The No. 2 Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) haven’t experienced that yet this season, but could be in for a tough game at No. 13 Penn State (6-1, 3-1) on Saturday.
Fueled by one of college football’s best offenses, the Buckeyes have blown out their opponents — not even trailing in a game outside of a first quarter. But although Ohio State has won five straight in the series with the Nittany Lions and nine of the last 11, the last six games have been decided by less than a touchdown.
Penn State will need to close that gap to keep its Big Ten championship hopes alive, starting with slowing Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. He leads the nation in touchdowns (28), passing efficiency (203.9), points responsible for (168) and points responsible for per game (24).
“Their triggerman is what makes them go,” Penn State coach James Franklin said.
The Buckeyes’ offense looked average early at Iowa where it had to settle for three field goals in the first quarter. Stroud then poured it on in the second half with touchdowns to four different receivers.
No quarterback has had his way with Penn State’s gifted secondary yet this season, but the Nittany Lions have been susceptible to the run, allowing 418 rushing yards and four scores to Michigan before rebounding to hold Minnesota to 165 and one touchdown in last week’s win.
Ohio State expects the latter version of the Nittany Lions to show up.
“I think every week is a different season,” Day said. “You start from scratch.”